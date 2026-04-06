How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tips

Bed bugs are a real nightmare for any apartment or house owner. Their appearance is always accompanied by stress, lack of sleep, and unpleasant bites. However, there is no need to panic. Although fighting these small but extremely persistent pests requires time and patience, it is quite possible to get rid of them if you act consistently and methodically, - writes UNN.

Localization and strict isolation

The first and most important rule is not to spread the problem throughout the house. If you find bed bugs in the bedroom, leave all bedding, clothes, and furniture in that infested room. Moving things in an attempt to save them is the fastest way to infest the entire apartment.

Arm yourself with a bright flashlight and conduct a thorough inspection. Bed bugs and their nests hide in narrow, dark places. Check mattress seams, wooden bed frame joints, cracks behind baseboards, paintings, peeling wallpaper, and the space around electrical outlets.

Heat treatment

Bed bugs and their eggs cannot survive extreme temperatures. That is why heat treatment is the most reliable home method of control.

All bedding, blankets, curtains, and clothes must be washed at a temperature of at least 60°C. If you have a dryer, additionally run washed or even dry items on the maximum temperature setting for at least 30-40 minutes. A powerful steam cleaner will be an excellent helper. Hot steam directed into mattress seams, frame joints, and cracks in upholstered furniture instantly destroys insects at all stages of their development.

Regular mechanical cleaning

A regular vacuum cleaner should become your daily tool in this fight. Carefully and slowly vacuum the mattress, bed frame, carpets, and baseboards. Be sure to use a narrow crevice tool for the most hard-to-reach places.

Immediately after cleaning, hermetically seal the contents of the container or vacuum cleaner bag in a plastic bag and take it directly to the outdoor trash can to prevent the spread of surviving insects.

Special means and barrier protection

Diatomaceous earth. This is a natural powder that is safe for humans and pets, but acts as destructive broken glass for the chitinous shell of bed bugs, drying them out from the inside. Carefully sprinkle it along baseboards, in detected cracks, and under bed legs.

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Chemical insecticides. If you decide to use household chemicals, choose only those aerosols that clearly state their purpose specifically for bed bugs. Universal remedies or sprays for cockroaches will not work here. Be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions, use a respirator, and thoroughly ventilate the room.

When to trust professionals

The harsh reality is that bed bugs have a unique ability to hide in micro-cracks as thin as a sheet of paper and can go into suspended animation for months, waiting for favorable conditions.

If you have diligently applied all home methods, but after two or three weeks new bites continue to appear, the best solution would be to call a professional disinfestation service. Specialists use industrial insecticides and special equipment that penetrates into the smallest cracks and guaranteed to destroy the entire population. In the long run, this will save not only your money but also your mental health.

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