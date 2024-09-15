Hostile attacks in Dnipropetrovs'k region: two people were wounded

The invaders attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region, wounding two people. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Two people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Nikopol. A 37-year-old man was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to the chest, and a 75-year-old woman will be treated at home.

The shelling damaged a private house, where a fire broke out and has been extinguished. Four high-rise buildings, a car wash and a car were also damaged. A power line was damaged.

The occupants also shelled Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. The consequences of these attacks are being clarified.

Over the course of the evening, night and morning, the enemy attacked Nikopol district more than five times, using heavy artillery, kamikaze drones and ammunition dropped from drones.

