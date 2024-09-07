Russian troops shell Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery: one person killed, another wounded

During the day, on September 7, the Dnipropetrovs'k region was attacked several times with drones and artillery. One person was killed and another wounded as a result of the enemy attacks. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the enemy directed heavy artillery at Myrovska and Marhanetska communities in the Nikopol region. In the latter, a 76-year-old woman was killed. (...) Another local woman of 60 years old was injured - Lysak said.

According to him, several fires occurred in the settlements of these communities. Dead wood was burning. Three private houses and a fence were damaged.