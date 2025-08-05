$41.790.03
Exclusive
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Highest rainfall in 140 years: Hong Kong suffers from heavy rain, hospitals, schools and courts are not working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

On August 5, Hong Kong recorded over 350 mm of precipitation, which is the largest daily amount in August since 1884. This led to the closure of schools, courts, clinics, and the cancellation of 20% of flights in the region.

Highest rainfall in 140 years: Hong Kong suffers from heavy rain, hospitals, schools and courts are not working

On Tuesday, August 5, Hong Kong recorded the highest rainfall in 140 years. According to the city's meteorological service, by 2:00 PM (06:00 GMT), over 350 mm (13.8 inches) of precipitation had fallen on Hong Kong – the largest daily rainfall in August since 1884, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The natural disaster led to disruptions in hospital operations, and the closure of schools and courts across the Asian financial hub. Water also rose to ankle level near Hong Kong's largest hospital. In connection with this, authorities announced the closure of clinics across the city due to the heavy rains.

Meteorologists link extreme rainfall and catastrophic floods to climate change. This causes many deaths, and many more people are forced to leave their homes.

In addition, according to Flightmaster, airports across the region reported about 20% of flights canceled on Tuesday, while speeds on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge – a flagship GBA infrastructure project – were reduced due to poor visibility.

Hong Kong Airport operated normally but reported that some flights were delayed. Passengers were advised to travel to the airport only after their flight time was confirmed.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Disneyland announced that it remains open, Reuters reports.

Recall

Tropical storm "Wipha" caused widespread floods and landslides in Thailand, killing at least six people and affecting over 230,000.

Yevhen Ustimenko

