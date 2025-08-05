Highest rainfall in 140 years: Hong Kong suffers from heavy rain, hospitals, schools and courts are not working

On Tuesday, August 5, Hong Kong recorded the highest rainfall in 140 years. According to the city's meteorological service, by 2:00 PM (06:00 GMT), over 350 mm (13.8 inches) of precipitation had fallen on Hong Kong – the largest daily rainfall in August since 1884, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The natural disaster led to disruptions in hospital operations, and the closure of schools and courts across the Asian financial hub. Water also rose to ankle level near Hong Kong's largest hospital. In connection with this, authorities announced the closure of clinics across the city due to the heavy rains.

Meteorologists link extreme rainfall and catastrophic floods to climate change. This causes many deaths, and many more people are forced to leave their homes.

In addition, according to Flightmaster, airports across the region reported about 20% of flights canceled on Tuesday, while speeds on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge – a flagship GBA infrastructure project – were reduced due to poor visibility.

Hong Kong Airport operated normally but reported that some flights were delayed. Passengers were advised to travel to the airport only after their flight time was confirmed.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Disneyland announced that it remains open, Reuters reports.

Tropical storm "Wipha" caused widespread floods and landslides in Thailand, killing at least six people and affecting over 230,000.