Headquarters discussed preparations for the autumn-winter heating season

A meeting of the Headquarters on the passage of the autumn-winter period was held. This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

In preparation for the autumn and winter period, the Headquarters held a meeting to discuss the challenges that communities will face during the coming winter. The participants of the meeting focused on the problems of frontline settlements affected by Russian aggression.

The main tasks outlined at the meeting include:

- Preparing thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants for stable operation.

- Ensure the installation of cogeneration units and modular boiler houses in the affected regions.

- Developing alternative scenarios for responding to attacks on critical infrastructure.

- Protecting critical infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

- Creating mechanisms for stable water supply in risky areas.

I call on the communities to actively cooperate and work together - we look forward to your requests for the necessary resources to get through the heating season - informed Oleksiy Kuleba.

Ukraine has time to prepare for the winter period - Ministry of Energy