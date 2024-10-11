Head of a national park in Bukovyna detained while receiving a bribe of $65,000
Kyiv • UNN
The director of the Khotynskyi National Nature Park was detained while receiving a $65,000 bribe from an entrepreneur. The official faces up to 12 years in prison for extortion of undue advantage.
Law enforcement officers have detained the head of the Khotyn National Nature Park in Chernivtsi region, who demanded and received a bribe of $65,000 from an entrepreneur - . This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation on Friday, according to UNN.
Details
Reportedly, the businessman approached the official to arrange a long-term lease of land plots in the National Park for the construction of a recreation center. According to the SBI, the official told him that he would sign the lease for USD 65 thousand. The businessman decided not to pay the bribe and turned to law enforcement.
On October 9, 2024, law enforcement officers detained the director of the National Park red-handed while receiving USD 65 thousand after signing lease documents.
The official was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of obtaining an illegal benefit by an official, combined with extortion, in a particularly large amount (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
He faces imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years, with confiscation of property.
The court has already imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 2 million.
