"He is a brave man and puts up a hell of a fight": Trump on Zelenskyy

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of the Ukrainian people's struggle against Russian aggression and called the head of state a brave man who continues to put up "hellish resistance." He stated this during a meeting with the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

He's a brave man, and he's putting up a hell of a fight... we have about 30 meetings scheduled today... but this one is important - and we have great respect for the fight Ukraine is putting up - said Trump.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy departed for a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.