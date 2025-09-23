"He is a brave man and puts up a hell of a fight": Trump on Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noted the struggle of the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression. He called Zelenskyy a "brave man" who puts up a "hell of a fight."
Details
He's a brave man, and he's putting up a hell of a fight... we have about 30 meetings scheduled today... but this one is important - and we have great respect for the fight Ukraine is putting up
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy departed for a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.