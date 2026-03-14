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Half of the battles occurred in three directions - General Staff updated the map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1520 views

Over the past day, 153 clashes were recorded, the enemy used over 10,000 kamikaze drones. The hottest spots are in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions.

Half of the battles occurred in three directions - General Staff updated the map

153 battles took place on the front line yesterday, almost half of which occurred in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on March 14, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

The defense forces are repelling the occupiers' attempts to improve their position and advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy in various sectors of the front. In total, 153 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 104 air strikes, dropping 307 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 10,119 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,623 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 60 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Kolomiytsi, Pidhavrylivka, Prosiana, Kryvobokove; in Zaporizhzhia region: Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Kopani, Mykylske, Shyroke, Novoselevka, Charyvne, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, Hryhorivka, Veselianka, Novooleksandrivka; and Prydniprovske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment and an artillery system of the occupiers.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 153 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements yesterday, including five using MLRS. They launched two air strikes using two guided aerial bombs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, according to updated information, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Prylipka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Novoosinove and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, our defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Platonivka, Riznykivka, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no assault actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 25 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vyshneve, Kalynivske, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 20 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried once to improve their positions near Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct assault actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost 810 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff14.03.26, 08:03 • 4920 views

Julia Shramko

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