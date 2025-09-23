Half of the battles concentrated on two fronts: map from the General Staff

$41.250.00
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
12:52 AM • 2416 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 12162 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 26882 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 31316 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 35370 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 51111 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 61616 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 58207 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 28938 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideoSeptember 22, 07:33 PM • 11480 views
Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladetSeptember 22, 08:21 PM • 8528 views
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure hitSeptember 22, 11:15 PM • 4326 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones01:48 AM • 6872 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideo02:44 AM • 7036 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 1034 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 45922 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 51124 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 61628 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 58217 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Mahmoud Abbas
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
New York City
United Kingdom
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 45923 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 23238 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 39485 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 90150 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 112419 views
Fox News
MiG-31
Bild
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury

Half of the battles concentrated on two fronts: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 179 combat engagements over the past day, almost half of which took place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy launched three missile strikes, 67 air strikes, and carried out 4,888 shellings, involving 6,222 kamikaze drones.

Half of the battles concentrated on two fronts: map from the General Staff

Half of the 179 battles over the past day on the front occurred in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 23, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 179 combat engagements took place over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched three missile strikes, using four missiles, 67 air strikes, dropping 136 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4888 shellings, 134 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6222 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two command posts, an artillery piece, an ammunition depot, six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and two other important targets of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 192 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, Zapadne, and towards Otradne and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Kindrashivka, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Olhivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Derylove, Torske, Zarichne, and towards Stepove.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled seven assaults by the occupation forces near Serebryanka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements were recorded in the Mayivka area and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Poltavka, and in the direction of Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 58 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Vilne, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 31 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Sosnivka, Novoivanivka, Ternove, Myrny, Berezove, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka, and towards Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost 1010 servicemen, two planes, a helicopter and 5 tanks in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine23.09.25, 07:59 • 486 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine