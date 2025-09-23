Half of the battles concentrated on two fronts: map from the General Staff

Half of the 179 battles over the past day on the front occurred in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 23, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 179 combat engagements took place over the past day - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched three missile strikes, using four missiles, 67 air strikes, dropping 136 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4888 shellings, 134 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6222 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two command posts, an artillery piece, an ammunition depot, six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and two other important targets of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 192 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, Zapadne, and towards Otradne and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Kindrashivka, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Olhivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Derylove, Torske, Zarichne, and towards Stepove.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled seven assaults by the occupation forces near Serebryanka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements were recorded in the Mayivka area and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Poltavka, and in the direction of Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 58 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Vilne, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 31 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Sosnivka, Novoivanivka, Ternove, Myrny, Berezove, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka, and towards Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost 1010 servicemen, two planes, a helicopter and 5 tanks in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine