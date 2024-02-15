ukenru
04:30 AM • 60323 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115938 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 121255 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 163372 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 164602 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266416 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 176608 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 166784 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236806 views

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81691 views
March 1, 10:30 PM • 59390 views
March 2, 12:27 AM • 95236 views
March 2, 01:39 AM • 56264 views
05:19 AM • 37105 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266416 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236806 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 222257 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 247713 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 233953 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115938 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 99689 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 100420 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 116955 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 117623 views
HACCU reduces bail for ex-SFS head Nasirov to UAH 70 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22093 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has reduced the bail for former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Roman Nasirov from over UAH 100 million to over UAH 70 million, extending his arrest.

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the arrest of former SFS head Roman Nasirov until April 14, but reduced his bail from over UAH 100 million to over UAH 70 million.

UNN reports this with reference to the HACC.

On Thursday, February 15, a panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the custodial measure of restraint for the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine. The court also set bail at UAH 70 million 1304

- the message says. 

It is noted that in case of bail, the accused is subject to procedural obligations: -       

to appear at the summons of the court, and in case of impossibility to appear at the summons of the court within the specified period, to notify the court in advance; -     

   not to leave Kyiv without a court order; -      

   to notify the court of a change of residence; -       

to refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the decision; -       

to deposit their passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities; -      

  wear an electronic control device.  

The measure of restraint is valid until April 14, 2024 inclusive

- informs the HACC

Addendum Addendum

In December, the court reduced Nasirov's bail from "127 million 780 thousand UAH to 100 million 472 UAH.   Before that, the court reduced his bail from UAH 130 million to UAH 120,780,000. The former head of the SFS Roman Nasirov and the head of the department Volodymyr Novikov are accused of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of office that caused grave consequences).

In addition, the former head of the SFS is charged with committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 366 (forgery in office, which caused grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.   

The prosecution believes that in 2015-2016, the former head of the SFS, acting in the interests of the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 8th convocation, personally made a number of unreasonable and illegal decisions on installment plans for the tax debt and obligations of Firm Khas LLC, Karpatnadrainvest LLC, and Nadra Geocenter LLC.

This led to severe consequences in the form of nonreceipt of mandatory payments to the state budget in the amount of more than UAH 2 billion. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

