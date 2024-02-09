HACC confiscated assets of russian oligarch Savvidi and his wife

The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice against russian entrepreneurs Ivan and Kiriyaki Savvidi and recovered their property for the state. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

Details

On February 08, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to satisfy the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Savvidi Ivan Ihnatovych, Savvidi Kiriaka Georgiivna, with the participation of third parties who do not make independent claims: Private Joint Stock Company "Pentopak", Subsidiary of "Atlantis-Pack Ukraine", on application of sanctions provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" - the court decision says.

It is noted that according to the decision, the following assets were confiscated:

100% of shares in PJSC Pentopak;

100% of the authorized capital of the Subsidiary Atlantis-Pack Ukraine.

The HACC added that the statement of claim was prepared by the Ministry of Justice based on materials from the State Bureau of Investigation and other state bodies, as well as information from public organizations.

For reference

Ivan Savvidi is a russian businessman of Greek descent who has close ties to the russian government and the ruling United russia party.

He is the president of the Federal National Cultural Autonomy of Greeks in russia, through which he provides ideological support for the actions of the aggressor state by glorifying the president of the aggressor state and military personnel involved in the conduct of hostilities in Ukraine.

These activities are of a sustainable and long-term nature and have been carried out by him since 2014.

Kiriyaki Savvidi, the wife of Ivan Savvidi, is the nominal owner of a number of companies, while her husband actually owns the businesses.

Recall

