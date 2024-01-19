HACC demands to recover UAH 2.25 million from deputy of Marhanets City Council for purchase of elite real estate in Dnipro

The High Anti-Corruption Court has recovered UAH 2.25 million from a deputy of the Marhanets City Council based on NAPC materials. This was reported by the NACP press service, UNN reports.

On January 19, 2024, a panel of HACCJ judges partially upheld the SAPO prosecutor's claim to declare assets unjustified and recover them as state revenue from a deputy of the Marhanets City Council in Dnipropetrovs'k region. - the SAPO said in a statement.

Details

It is noted that in the declaration for 2020, the deputy's declaration includes the purchase of a residential building and a land plot in Dnipro with a total value of UAH 2 million 900 thousand.

During the analysis of property status and income, the detectives found that part of the funds necessary for the acquisition of these assets, namely UAH 2.258 million, could not be obtained from legitimate income.

The NACP also added that the MP ignored their request from the agency. Thus, he did not exercise his right to provide written explanations about the sources of funds for the purchase of the said real estate. Therefore, the NACP sent the materials on the city council member to the SAPO "to decide whether to file a lawsuit to recognize the asset as unjustified and recover it as state revenue.

Following consideration of the claim, the HACC partially satisfied the prosecutor's claims: it recognized part of the assets as unjustified and ruled to recover over UAH 2.25 million.