GUR published data on 11 Russian athletes who support the war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
GUR and the Ministry of Youth and Sports published data on 11 Russian athletes and cyber athletes who publicly support the war. They hold events in the occupied territories and visit the military.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Youth and Sports published data on the War&Sanctions portal on 11 Russian athletes and cyber athletes who publicly support the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, published data on eleven Russian athletes and cyber athletes in the "Champions of Terror" section of the War&Sanctions portal
It is noted that they publicly support the war against Ukraine, conduct events in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, call for support and personally visit Russian soldiers in Ukraine, and, at the same time, continue to participate in international competitions and sports events.
Among them:
- fyodor chudinov – russian boxer, member of the council of champions of the russian boxing federation, the "единая россия" party and the "ночные волки" motorcycle club. Organizes
propaganda events in the occupied territories, in particular aimed at re-educating Ukrainian children.
- imam hanishov - wrestler, master of sports of international class. He personally visited Russian soldiers in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, took photo and video materials in support of the war.
- pavel cherpita - captain of the 2nd rank of the russian navy, professor of the academy of military sciences of the russian federation. Coach of the team "chornomorsky higher naval school named after Nakhimov" (occupied Sevastopol) and the russian navy team at international regattas.
- vitaliy roschin - russian cyber athlete, StarCraft II player, member of the 3D!Clan team, publicly supported the so-called "swo", "demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine.
In total, the section contains information about 148 Russian athletes, cyber athletes and sports functionaries who support the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine.
Agents of influence of the russian federation must be isolated from the world sports community
