Greece becomes first EU country to introduce 13-hour working day for private sector - Politico

Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
Emergency power outages covered more regions: details
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - report
Silent hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice
Greece becomes first EU country to introduce 13-hour working day for private sector - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

Greece will be the first EU country to officially introduce a 13-hour working day for private sector employees. The new legislation allows working up to 13 hours a day for no more than 37.5 days a year, while maintaining a 40-hour working week as the norm.

In Greece, factory workers, cashiers, and hotel staff may start working longer hours, as the country will be the first among EU members to officially introduce a 13-hour workday for the private sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The country's parliament is expected to vote on the controversial law on Wednesday. This comes amid planned nationwide protests. The bill is expected to pass with an overwhelming majority of votes from the ruling New Democracy party, despite growing opposition from trade unions and opposition parties.

On Tuesday, October 14, Greece was gripped by a general strike, the second this month. Most public transport and public services were paralyzed due to mass protests - trade unions are demanding the repeal of the new legislation.

"Flexible working hours" in practice means the abolition of the eight-hour workday, the destruction of any concept of family and social life, and the legalization of excessive exploitation

- stated one of the trade unions.

The new legislation stipulates that employees can work up to 13 hours a day for no more than 37.5 days a year, with a maximum limit of 48 hours per week, based on a four-month average, and a maximum of 150 overtime hours.

However, the 40-hour work week remains the norm, and overtime hours are generally to be better compensated, with a 40% premium, the publication states.

The legislation also provides for the possibility of dividing annual leave into two or more parts throughout the year, flexible work schedules, two-day contracts, and an accelerated hiring process through a mobile application, all with the aim of meeting "urgent company needs."

Recall

UNN analyzed the employment rate of university graduates in Europe. It varies greatly depending on the country, and in most cases is related to factors of the highest competition in decades.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Greece