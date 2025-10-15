Greece becomes first EU country to introduce 13-hour working day for private sector - Politico

In Greece, factory workers, cashiers, and hotel staff may start working longer hours, as the country will be the first among EU members to officially introduce a 13-hour workday for the private sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The country's parliament is expected to vote on the controversial law on Wednesday. This comes amid planned nationwide protests. The bill is expected to pass with an overwhelming majority of votes from the ruling New Democracy party, despite growing opposition from trade unions and opposition parties.

On Tuesday, October 14, Greece was gripped by a general strike, the second this month. Most public transport and public services were paralyzed due to mass protests - trade unions are demanding the repeal of the new legislation.

"Flexible working hours" in practice means the abolition of the eight-hour workday, the destruction of any concept of family and social life, and the legalization of excessive exploitation - stated one of the trade unions.

The new legislation stipulates that employees can work up to 13 hours a day for no more than 37.5 days a year, with a maximum limit of 48 hours per week, based on a four-month average, and a maximum of 150 overtime hours.

However, the 40-hour work week remains the norm, and overtime hours are generally to be better compensated, with a 40% premium, the publication states.

The legislation also provides for the possibility of dividing annual leave into two or more parts throughout the year, flexible work schedules, two-day contracts, and an accelerated hiring process through a mobile application, all with the aim of meeting "urgent company needs."

Recall

