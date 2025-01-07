Government to allocate additional UAH 20 billion for eHouse in 2025

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45866 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146266 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126710 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134376 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133709 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170504 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110538 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163637 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104443 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113946 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129913 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128607 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32326 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94404 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101402 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163637 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180636 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128607 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129913 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142693 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134331 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151531 views
Government to allocate additional UAH 20 billion for eHouse in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24900 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate UAH 20 billion for the eHouse program in 2025. Priority will be given to the military, veterans, doctors and teachers, and the total amount of loans issued has already exceeded UAH 24 billion.

In 2025, the government will allocate an additional UAH 20 billion for the eHouse program. Ukrainians have already received almost 15 thousand mortgages totaling more than UAH 24 billion. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports

Details

According to him, the government has decided to allocate an additional UAH 20 billion in 2025 to enable more citizens to buy their own homes.

The program continues to prioritize military personnel, veterans, doctors and teachers.

The Prime Minister also said that the implementation of the eRobota program aimed at supporting business is continuing successfully. More than 23,000 non-refundable grants have been issued under the program, including 11,000 in 2024. This has helped create tens of thousands of new jobs and generate significant tax revenues to the central and local budgets.

Previously

The Ministry of Economy reported that in 2024, more than 8.5 thousand Ukrainian families used the eOselya program, and the total amount of loans issued exceeded UAH 14.6 billion. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

