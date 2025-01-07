Government to allocate additional UAH 20 billion for eHouse in 2025

In 2025, the government will allocate an additional UAH 20 billion for the eHouse program. Ukrainians have already received almost 15 thousand mortgages totaling more than UAH 24 billion. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the government has decided to allocate an additional UAH 20 billion in 2025 to enable more citizens to buy their own homes.

The program continues to prioritize military personnel, veterans, doctors and teachers.

The Prime Minister also said that the implementation of the eRobota program aimed at supporting business is continuing successfully. More than 23,000 non-refundable grants have been issued under the program, including 11,000 in 2024. This has helped create tens of thousands of new jobs and generate significant tax revenues to the central and local budgets.

Previously

The Ministry of Economy reported that in 2024, more than 8.5 thousand Ukrainian families used the eOselya program, and the total amount of loans issued exceeded UAH 14.6 billion.