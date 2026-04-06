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Gold price falls amid new Trump threats to Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2072 views

The price of gold fell to $2,637 due to Trump's threats to attack Iran's infrastructure. Investors are choosing the dollar amid rising oil prices.

Gold price falls amid new Trump threats to Iran
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices fell on Monday after new harsh statements by US President Donald Trump regarding Iran. The market is reacting to rising oil prices, a stronger dollar, and fears that escalation in the Middle East could increase inflationary pressure, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

At the start of trading, the price of gold fell by 1.4%, and then traded around $4637 per ounce. At the same time, other precious metals also became cheaper: silver, platinum, and palladium, while the US dollar index showed growth.

Why gold went down

Trump previously threatened Iran with new strikes on energy and other infrastructure if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz. Against this background, oil went up again, and investors began to revise expectations regarding inflation and future rate cuts in the US.

Gold stabilized after Fed's statement on inflation control despite Middle East tensions31.03.26, 05:56 • 6426 views

This is what is putting pressure on gold. When oil prices and inflation risks rise, the market more often expects high rates to be maintained longer, which is usually bad for gold, which does not yield interest income.

What else is putting pressure on the market

An additional factor was that some investors began to close positions in gold to cover losses in other assets. Amid military instability and strong movements in the energy market, gold is temporarily losing some of its traditional role as a "safe haven."

Russian companies have accumulated hundreds of billions in rupees in India, but cannot use the funds - intelligence31.03.26, 16:13 • 3931 view

Stepan Haftko

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