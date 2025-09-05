Global nuclear energy faces uranium deficit: World Nuclear Organization forecast

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 874 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 2542 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 3664 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 13069 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 24421 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 44040 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 37177 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 39428 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 40135 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 30683 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.4m/s
43%
755mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 299594 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 293413 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 285082 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 48199 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideoSeptember 5, 02:33 AM • 13371 views
Publications
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 4412 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 13069 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 19005 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 48005 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 34832 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson Oblast
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 19084 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 48005 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 19821 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 25251 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 27078 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Fake news
Financial Times
ChatGPT

Global nuclear energy faces uranium deficit: World Nuclear Organization forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The World Nuclear Association warns of a significant uranium deficit threatening the revival of nuclear energy. Uranium demand will grow to 150,000 tons by 2040, while production at existing mines is declining.

Global nuclear energy faces uranium deficit: World Nuclear Organization forecast

The revival of nuclear energy may face a serious uranium deficit, warns the World Nuclear Association. Global demand for this fuel is growing, while production at existing mines is decreasing, creating a "significant gap" between supply and demand. This is reported by Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to a report by the World Nuclear Association, published on Friday, global nuclear energy's uranium needs will increase by a third to 86,000 tons by 2030 and to 150,000 tons by 2040. At the same time, production at current deposits will almost halve due to resource depletion. This threatens to create a serious deficit that could hinder the revival of nuclear energy.

US Mineral Agreement: Ukraine agrees to start allowing investors to develop lithium deposits17.06.25, 00:50 • 6570 views

The report calls on the industry to intensify exploration of new deposits, modernize existing mines, and attract investment in uranium mining.

As existing mines face resource depletion in the next decade, the need for new primary uranium suppliers becomes even more urgent. Significant exploration work, innovative mining methods, efficient permitting, and timely investments are needed.

- stated in the association's message.

The growing interest in nuclear energy is fueled by the energy crisis after the start of the war in Ukraine and governments' desire to secure their own sources of electricity. Large technology companies are also considering nuclear energy as a way to power data centers for artificial intelligence, viewing it as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels.

At the same time, major producers, including Kazatomprom and Cameco, have recently reduced production, and analysts warn of a possible significant price increase due to supply shortages.

The entire ecosystem is out of balance. Clouds are looming on the horizon

- emphasized Mark Chalmers, CEO of the American company Energy Fuels.

By 2040, global nuclear power plant capacity could almost double to 746 gigawatts, with a significant portion of new reactors planned in China and India. However, supplying them with uranium will be difficult due to the complexity of mining, conversion, and enrichment of the fuel.

Russia currently remains a key player in the uranium enrichment market, but the West aims to reduce dependence by the early 2030s,

- reports Orano Senior Executive Vice President Jacques Peythieu.

First EU country to start uranium mining19.06.24, 02:36 • 32842 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Electricity
Financial Times
India
China
Ukraine