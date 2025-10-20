$41.640.00
02:26 AM
Germany warns of possible war for the first time in 35 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

Germany's Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) has updated its guide, recognizing war as a real threat. Recommendations include stocking up on food for 3-10 days and advice on disinformation.

The German Federal Office of Civil Protection (BBK) has issued a new guide for emergency preparedness. In it, war is no longer considered unlikely. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The German Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) has released a new report in which war is no longer considered unlikely.

It is noted that this decision is due to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the threats that the Kremlin poses to European security.

The BBK's recommendations, aimed at addressing growing public concerns, emphasize the importance of preparing for crisis situations, including creating food reserves for 3-10 days.

Sweden calls on EU to enter "war mode" to preserve peace20.10.25, 00:32 • 2198 views

The new BBK guide "Preparing for Crises and Disasters" also provides advice on recognizing disinformation and instructions on what to do in the event of attacks or explosions.

These updates underscore the need to increase public readiness for emergencies such as war or other threats.

Poles are massively preparing for war with Russia: details of military training19.10.25, 03:02 • 4150 views

Such recommendations are due not only to external risks but also to the desire to raise citizens' awareness of security issues.

It is expected that the new advice will be well received by society, as the need for preventive measures is becoming increasingly obvious.

Germany discusses reintroducing military service: lottery proposed for conscription, but defense minister has questions - Media15.10.25, 08:38 • 2671 view

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine