The German Federal Office of Civil Protection (BBK) has issued a new guide for emergency preparedness. In it, war is no longer considered unlikely. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

This decision is due to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the threats that the Kremlin poses to European security.

It is noted that this decision is due to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the threats that the Kremlin poses to European security.

The BBK's recommendations, aimed at addressing growing public concerns, emphasize the importance of preparing for crisis situations, including creating food reserves for 3-10 days.

The new BBK guide "Preparing for Crises and Disasters" also provides advice on recognizing disinformation and instructions on what to do in the event of attacks or explosions.

These updates underscore the need to increase public readiness for emergencies such as war or other threats.

Such recommendations are due not only to external risks but also to the desire to raise citizens' awareness of security issues.

It is expected that the new advice will be well received by society, as the need for preventive measures is becoming increasingly obvious.

