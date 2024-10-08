Germany uncovers car dealer who sold luxury cars in Russia to circumvent sanctions

Another car dealer who sold Porsche and Mercedes to Russia in violation of sanctions has been found in Germany, UNN reports citing Bild.

Details

A businessman from the western German city of Königswinter violated EU sanctions that prohibit the supply of luxury goods to Russia. Similar measures are in place against North Korea and Belarus. The German businessman circumvented the ban by selling expensive cars, including Porsche and Mercedes, to Russia for 4 million euros (425 million rubles). He smuggled them through third countries. A criminal case was opened against him for violating the law on foreign trade. His accounts and several cars were seized, and car dealerships were searched.

Earlier, car dealers from the cities of Bochum, Dortmund, Offenbach am Main, and Frankfurt am Oder were already involved in similar criminal cases. They also smuggled hundreds of luxury German cars worth millions of euros to Russia.