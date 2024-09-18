Germany allocates 50 million euros for treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainians affected by the war will continue to be treated in Germany. The German government has allocated an additional 50 million euros for this purpose. This is stated in the decision of the German government, UNN reports.

Details

Germany has decided on further medical aid for Ukraine. Germany is also providing up to 50 million euros for the admission and treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers - the German government said in a statement.

They said that from now on, the costs of inpatient treatment of war wounded will be allocated without bureaucratic procedures by the Federal Administration Office.

This support also includes helping seriously wounded soldiers who are fighting for the freedom of their country. It is important to provide non-bureaucratic assistance to soldiers who have been injured in the war. Thanks to the solution we have found, we are creating security for receiving the necessary medical treatment in Germany - said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Addendum

The ministry also said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 1173 seriously wounded and injured Ukrainian military and civilians have already been treated in German clinics.

This assistance is an imperative of humanity - and we continue to provide it with all our might." - emphasizes Interior Secretary Nancy Feather

Recall

In July, some of the patients of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" were sent to Germany for treatment.