Germany allocates 50 million euros for treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106671 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180225 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144437 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147205 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140537 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188790 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178629 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38847 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96669 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 67123 views

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67123 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 40186 views

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40186 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57961 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180209 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180209 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188784 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188784 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205823 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 194552 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194552 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145483 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145483 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145114 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149548 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140738 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140738 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157400 views
Germany allocates 50 million euros for treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers

Germany allocates 50 million euros for treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers
February 28

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18430 views

The German government will continue medical aid to Ukraine by allocating an additional 50 million euros. The funds will be used to treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in German clinics without bureaucratic procedures.

Ukrainians affected by the war will continue to be treated in Germany. The German government has allocated an additional 50 million euros for this purpose. This is stated in the decision of the German government, UNN reports.

Details

Germany has decided on further medical aid for Ukraine. Germany is also providing up to 50 million euros for the admission and treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers

- the German government said in a statement. 

They said that from now on, the costs of inpatient treatment of war wounded will be allocated without bureaucratic procedures by the Federal Administration Office.

This support also includes helping seriously wounded soldiers who are fighting for the freedom of their country. It is important to provide non-bureaucratic assistance to soldiers who have been injured in the war. Thanks to the solution we have found, we are creating security for receiving the necessary medical treatment in Germany

- said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Addendum

The ministry also said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 1173 seriously wounded and injured Ukrainian military and civilians have already been treated in German clinics.

This assistance is an imperative of humanity - and we continue to provide it with all our might."

- emphasizes Interior Secretary Nancy Feather

Recall

In July, some of the patients of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" were sent to Germany for treatment.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising