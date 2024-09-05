German Smetanin appointed as head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has appointed German Smetanin as Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine. This decision was voted for by 247 MPs.
The appointment of Herman Smetanin as Minister for Strategic Industries was supported by 247 MPs.
Recall
In June 2023, Smetanin was appointed CEO of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company.
