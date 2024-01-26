German Foreign Ministry exposes Russian disinformation campaign in the X network

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 63614 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108048 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137074 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135540 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175155 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171226 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281066 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178168 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167158 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148812 views

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103140 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102892 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104898 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 74094 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 47698 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 63614 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281066 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248963 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259456 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 33901 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137074 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106028 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106031 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122188 views
German Foreign Ministry exposes Russian disinformation campaign in the X network

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104550 views

The German Foreign Ministry and the French government have exposed a coordinated Russian disinformation campaign that has spread more than a million false messages through fake accounts on X (Twitter). The operation aims to undermine support for Ukraine by spreading the narrative that aid to Ukraine neglects local citizens.

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs has detected a systematic Russian disinformation campaign on Elon Musk's X  (Twitter) short message platform: more than a million false messages per month. In particular, tens of thousands of fake user accounts have been detected, UNN reports with reference to Spiegel.

Details

Experts commissioned by the German Foreign Office analyzed the X network using specialized message monitoring software. They found a large network of fake users distributing German-language content: more than 50,000 fake user accounts that together published more than a million messages in German on X.

Among the recurring themes of their reports was the accusation that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government was neglecting the people of his country in order to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.

This is what one of the fake accounts looked like:

The war in Ukraine will end in three months

- claimed to be the account of the German Foreign Minister in X.

The count is almost perfect. A common photo is used, and the number of followers is also accurate. But the message that questioned Germany's support for Kyiv was not absolutely perfect

- explains Radio France Internationale.

In one corner, we recognized a sign in Cyrillic. We realized that the source of the fake account and false information was Russia. In a month, the Foreign Ministry services counted at least 50 thousand accounts and more than a million messages. The goal: to make people believe that Berlin no longer supports Ukraine, or, on the contrary, that this support is to the detriment of the Germans

- RFI indicates.

Large-scale disinformation campaign

The identified accounts constantly link to fake news on websites created to look like real media outlets. Experts believe that their discovery is part of the Duplicate disinformation campaign attributed to Russia as part of its "hybrid war" against the West.

Operation Doppelganger, which became known back in 2022, is about usurping the visual identity of the media to spread false information.

EU is preparing to rule out a deal with Russia on gas transit through Ukraine - Bloomberg26.01.24, 17:19 • 27972 views

Moscow's disinformation efforts exposed in Paris

The French government also accuses Russia of deliberately spreading false information about France in connection with the war in Ukraine. The country's defense ministry today reported a "coordinated Russian action" involving state media outlets such as sputnik news, rt and ria news.

It is noted that the indicator of Russia's disinformation campaign has increased since the middle of the month after President Emmanuel Macron warned of the importance of victory over Russia and announced new arms supplies to Ukraine.

Recall

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov calls the allegations of foreign and local media about secret talks between Ukraine and Russia nonsense and disinformation. 

putin says more than 600,000 russians are fighting against Ukraine26.01.24, 18:13 • 24445 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising