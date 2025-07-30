$41.790.01
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 39289 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 35614 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 70253 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 78856 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 65388 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 72481 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 126723 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53179 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 71052 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66474 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
General Staff: up to a quarter of battles in Pokrovsk direction, enemy also more active in Novopavlivka direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3082 views

121 combat engagements were recorded at the front during the day, almost a quarter of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy also increased activity in the Novopavlivka direction, where 16 attacks took place.

General Staff: up to a quarter of battles in Pokrovsk direction, enemy also more active in Novopavlivka direction

Almost a quarter of the 121 battles today took place on the front line in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4:00 p.m. on July 30, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been 121 combat engagements.

- reported the General Staff.

From shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, border settlements suffered, including: Bila Berezka, Vovkivka, Khodyne, Hudove, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Seredyna-Buda, Bobylivka, Hirky, Stepok, Turya of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropped 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 170 artillery shellings, including ten from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped five enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Kamyanka in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions four times in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked ten times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Yampilka - towards Shandryholove, Olhivka, Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. The invading units tried to advance near Serebryanka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction today, the occupiers made five attempts to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkove, and in the direction of Bondarne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove, our soldiers stopped ten enemy offensive actions, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 30 attempts to push our defenders out of their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements: Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 25 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of the settlements: Tolstoy, Myrny, Makiivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, as well as in the direction of Komyshuvakha and Temirivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance once near the settlement of Malynivka. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out three attacks - without success.

In other areas of the front, as indicated, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Enemy losses: minus 890 occupiers and 30 artillery systems per day30.07.25, 07:32 • 40129 views

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine