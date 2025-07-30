General Staff: up to a quarter of battles in Pokrovsk direction, enemy also more active in Novopavlivka direction

Almost a quarter of the 121 battles today took place on the front line in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4:00 p.m. on July 30, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been 121 combat engagements. - reported the General Staff.

From shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, border settlements suffered, including: Bila Berezka, Vovkivka, Khodyne, Hudove, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Seredyna-Buda, Bobylivka, Hirky, Stepok, Turya of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropped 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 170 artillery shellings, including ten from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped five enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Kamyanka in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions four times in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked ten times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Yampilka - towards Shandryholove, Olhivka, Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. The invading units tried to advance near Serebryanka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction today, the occupiers made five attempts to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkove, and in the direction of Bondarne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove, our soldiers stopped ten enemy offensive actions, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 30 attempts to push our defenders out of their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements: Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 25 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of the settlements: Tolstoy, Myrny, Makiivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, as well as in the direction of Komyshuvakha and Temirivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance once near the settlement of Malynivka. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out three attacks - without success.

In other areas of the front, as indicated, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Enemy losses: minus 890 occupiers and 30 artillery systems per day