Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 19971 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

General Staff: 37 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, tense situation near Ivanivske in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29080 views

37 combat engagements took place on the frontline since the beginning of the day, the situation is tense near Ivanivske in Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

As of 10:00 a.m., 37 combat engagements have already taken place at the frontline.  The situation is currently tense near the village of Ivanivske  in Bakhmut district, Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Thursday, UNN reports. 

Reportedly, the invaders carried out 12 air strikes today using 17 combat aircraft, fired over 580 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas. 

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the Hlyboke and Tykhyi areas. 

According to updated information,  in this direction over the past day, the Russians lost 135 occupants killed and wounded, destroyed an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system and six aggressor vehicles.  In addition, six artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops attempted an assault near Stelmakhivka once.  They failed and retreated. Fighting continues near Synkivka and Petropavlivka. The General Staff emphasized that the situation is under control. 

In the Liman sector , our defenders repelled an attack by the occupiers near Hrekivka. No positions were lost. 

An enemy assault on Ukrainian defensive lines near Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskyi sector also failed. 

Five combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day. "Three attacks by Russian proxies were successfully repelled in the vicinity of Andriivka. Two combat engagements continue near Ivanivske. The situation is tense," the General Staff emphasized. 

The enemy has already made eight attempts to attack the positions of our defenders in the Pokrovsk sector today. Six attacks near Novoselivka Persha and Novooleksandrivka were repelled. Fighting continues near Kalynove. 

According to the updated information,the enemy suffered losses in the Pokrovsk sector  over the past day: 242 occupants killed and wounded, eight tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems and four vehicles destroyed.  Two tanks and a vehicle were damaged. 

The largest number of combat engagements since the beginning of the day took place in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy has stepped up its efforts and is trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. Our soldiers successfully repelled five enemy attacks. Seven assault operations are still ongoing.  The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces, the General Staff said.

According to updated information, Russian troop losses in this sector over the past day amounted to: 85 people killed and wounded, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems and seven vehicles destroyed.  

In Orikhivsk sector, the aggressor twice tried to force Ukrainian troops from their positions near Mala Tokmachka. The battle continues.  

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly. 

Ukraine's Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation

- the General Staff said. 

russia may have broken through to the suburbs of Chasiv Yar: British intelligence analyzes the situation on the front line12.06.24, 13:36 • 27767 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

