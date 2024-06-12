russia may have broken through to the suburbs of Chasiv Yar: British intelligence analyzes the situation on the front line

Russian ground troops may have made a limited breakthrough into the eastern suburbs of Chasovyi Yar, a town located about 8 km west of Bakhmut. This is stated in an intelligence report by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

Intelligence suggests that the Russian occupiers may have also captured the village of Ivanivske, which is located near Chasiv Yar. There are fierce battles in the urban areas, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are resisting the offensive.

Russian forces are likely to remain on the eastern side of the canal that runs through the city, which is an obstacle to their advance, - the statement said.

According to the intelligence community, the Russian army is suffering significant losses in this area. At the same time, Chasiv Yar is of value to Russia because of its strategic position on the plateau, as well as its historical use as a logistics hub for the Armed Forces.

Recall

