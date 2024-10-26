G7 to provide $50 billion loan to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The G7 leaders agreed to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans through the Emergency Revenue Acceleration Facility. The funds will be serviced from immobilized russian assets.
G7 leaders have agreed to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans. This was announced in a joint statement by the G7, UNN reports.
The G7 leaders have agreed to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans through the Emergency Revenue Acceleration Facility. This money will be serviced by future proceeds from the immobilization of Russian sovereign assets in accordance with G7 legal systems and international law. Disbursements are planned to be made through various channels, including budgetary, military and reconstruction assistance to Ukraine.
The leaders expressed their gratitude for the timely implementation of this historic decision and noted the constructive participation of the European Union in reaching the agreements. It was stated that the G7 reaffirms its commitments made at the Puglia summit and focuses on supporting Ukraine in the face of terrorist aggression, which has caused significant damage to the Ukrainian people.
We will be unwavering in our determination to support Ukraine as long as necessary. russia must compensate for the damage caused
