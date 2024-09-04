Funicular traffic temporarily stopped in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
“Kyivpastrans announced a temporary suspension of the funicular in Kyiv on September 4 due to a power outage. The company apologized for any inconvenience to passengers.
On Wednesday, September 4, the funicular was temporarily suspended in Kyiv due to a power outage. This was reported by Kyivpastrans, UNN reports.
Details
The funicular is stopped due to a power outage. We apologize for the inconvenience
