France has submitted the film "Minotaur" by Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev for an Oscar in the "Best International Feature Film" category. CNC reports this, according to UNN.

Following an independent selection conducted under the supervision of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the committee headed by film historian Charles Tesson, which included specialists who had already participated in Oscar campaigns, selected Andrey Zvyagintsev's film "Minotaur" to represent France - the publication writes.

The film will be presented in the "Best International Feature Film" category.

It should be noted that "Minotaur" is Zvyagintsev's first film in almost 10 years. His previous film, "Loveless," was released in 2017. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Zvyagintsev became seriously ill and subsequently underwent lengthy rehabilitation abroad, and after the war began in 2022, he did not return to Russia. In May 2026, "Minotaur" received the Grand Prix at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The events of "Minotaur" unfold in the autumn of 2022 in an unnamed Russian city. The film's protagonist, Gleb, the director of a logistics company, learns that his wife is cheating on him. Their family drama is set against the backdrop of war: at a certain point, as in the ancient Greek myth of the Minotaur, his company is required to send 14 employees on a "special military operation."

We remind you

Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev, from the stage of the Cannes Film Festival, appealed to the dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, calling on him to end the war.