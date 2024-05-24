France and Germany are concerned about Russia's provocations in the Baltic region

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70060 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139009 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144106 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237999 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171456 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163463 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147781 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219123 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205733 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

France and Germany are concerned about Russia's provocations in the Baltic region

France and Germany are concerned about Russia's provocations in the Baltic region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14556 views

France and Germany are concerned about increased Russian provocations at the border on the EU's borders with Estonia, Lithuania and Finland

France and Germany emphasize that the EU is closely monitoring Russian provocations on the border with Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock.

Details 

Sejourne expressed solidarity with the allies after Russia's "unacceptable aggressive actions". He emphasized that Russia has stepped up its provocations on the EU borders in Estonia, Finland and Lithuania. 

Putin seeks to seize Gotland Island and fully control the Baltic Sea-Swedish Commander-In-Chief22.05.24, 15:54 • 16338 views

We express our full solidarity with Estonia, Finland and Lithuania in the face of these unacceptable aggressive actions. We are closely monitoring the situation together with our allies, who are acting calmly and prudently

- the French diplomat said in a statement. 

Latvia condemned Russia for removing buoys from Estonian territory of the Narva River24.05.24, 15:22 • 17830 views

Instead, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that Russia was setting fire to the borders of the European Union. She also assured that the EU is ready to support the Baltic states.

Russia is setting fire to the borders of the European Union. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Estonia, Finland and Lithuania and do not accept this aggressive behavior. On the contrary, we stand in solidarity with our allies in the Baltic States and the Baltic Sea

- Burbock said.

Context

Russia dismantled more than 20 Estonian border buoys in Estonian waters, prompting Estonia to demand an explanation and their return, leading to an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian media, citing government documents, said that Russia is seeking to unilaterally change the country's maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea.    

However, later, after the West's reaction, Russia decided to remove this document from the portal of draft regulations. 

Lithuania, Latvia and Finland reacted to statements about the possible change of the borders of the russian federation in the Baltic Sea22.05.24, 13:52 • 17215 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

latviaLatvia
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
franceFrance
lithuaniaLithuania
germanyGermany
estoniaEstonia
polandPoland

