Latvia condemned Russia for removing buoys from Estonian territory of the Narva River

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa condemned the actions of the Russian Federation to remove from Estonian waters on the Narva River buoys marking the navigable channel. This was reported by UNN, with reference to the page in social network X Evika Siliņa.

Russia's removal of Estonian buoys on the Narva River is unacceptable. This border incident is part of Russia's hybrid activities in Europe. We will confront them together with our allies. We stand in solidarity with our friends and allies - Evika Silinya reported.

Recall

russia dismantled more than 20 Estonian border buoys in Estonian waters,prompting Estonia to demand explanations and their return, which escalated tensions between the two countries.