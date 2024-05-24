ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Latvia condemned Russia for removing buoys from Estonian territory of the Narva River

Latvia condemned Russia for removing buoys from Estonian territory of the Narva River

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17831 views

Russia removed Estonian buoys marking a shipping channel in the Narva River, escalating tensions between the two countries.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa condemned the actions of the Russian Federation to remove from Estonian waters on the Narva River buoys marking the navigable channel. This was reported by UNN, with reference to the page in social network X Evika Siliņa.

Russia's removal of Estonian buoys on the Narva River is unacceptable. This border incident is part of Russia's hybrid activities in Europe. We will confront them together with our allies. We stand in solidarity with our friends and allies

- Evika Silinya reported.
Image

Recall

russia dismantled more than 20 Estonian border buoys in Estonian waters,prompting Estonia to demand explanations and their return, which escalated tensions between the two countries.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
latviaLatvia
europeEurope
estoniaEstonia

