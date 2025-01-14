ukenru
Four people suffer from Russian attacks in Kharkiv region

Four people suffer from Russian attacks in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23127 views

Russian troops carried out a series of attacks on Kharkiv region using UGVs, Shaheds, and artillery. Four people were injured in the attacks, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kupyansk and Kupyansk district with guided aerial bombs at night, and four people were injured in the region over the past day due to enemy shelling, including a child, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, enemy strikes were recorded:

  • January 14, 04:05, the town of Kupyansk. An unexploded aerial vehicle hit the ground in an open area. 4 cars were damaged.
    • January 14, 01:05, Kupyansk district, Velykyi Burluk village. As a result of the shelling by the UAF, 3 private houses and a car were damaged.
      • 21:49, Bohodukhiv district, Murafa village. The falling wreckage of a downed Shahed UAV damaged a residential building, an outbuilding, and a car. A 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were injured. They were hospitalized.
        • 19:09, Chuhuiv. As a result of a Shahed UAV strike, window glazing in a 5-storey residential building, a gas pipe and 5 cars were damaged. One child aged 1 year and 7 months was injured - diagnosed with an acute stress reaction, not hospitalized.
          • 10:30, Kupyansk district, Osynove village. Debris from a Molniya UAV was found. There was no information about destruction and casualties.
            • 08:10, Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka village. A private house was damaged as a result of shelling from Grad multiple rocket launcher.
              • 08:20, Kharkiv district, Vesele village. A 41-year-old man was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike and hospitalized.

                "No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded over the day," noted Syniehubov.

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                War
                kharkivKharkiv

