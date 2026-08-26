Operations "Forrest Gump" and "Themis": UAH 7 million bail posted for Viktor Dubovyk
Kyiv • UNN
The full UAH 7 million bail set by the HACC was posted for Viktor Dubovyk. The case is connected to the "Forrest Gump" and "Themis" operations.
The court-ordered bail of 7 million hryvnias was posted for Presidential Office official Viktor Dubovyk. The press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court told UNN specifically about this.
Details
The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail of UAH 7 million for Viktor Dubovyk. The case is connected with the "Forest Gump" and "Themis" operations.
The full amount was posted for Dubovyk
To remind you
The NABU and SAPO released recordings in the "Forrest Gump" case concerning the legalization of UAH 150 million through a state-owned bank to pay bail. Among those involved are officials of the Presidential Office and members of parliament.