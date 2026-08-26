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Operations "Forrest Gump" and "Themis": UAH 7 million bail posted for Viktor Dubovyk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

The full UAH 7 million bail set by the HACC was posted for Viktor Dubovyk. The case is connected to the "Forrest Gump" and "Themis" operations.

Operations "Forrest Gump" and "Themis": UAH 7 million bail posted for Viktor Dubovyk

The court-ordered bail of 7 million hryvnias was posted for Presidential Office official Viktor Dubovyk. The press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court told UNN specifically about this.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail of UAH 7 million for Viktor Dubovyk. The case is connected with the "Forest Gump" and "Themis" operations.

The full amount was posted for Dubovyk

- the press service said.

To remind you

The NABU and SAPO released recordings in the "Forrest Gump" case concerning the legalization of UAH 150 million through a state-owned bank to pay bail. Among those involved are officials of the Presidential Office and members of parliament.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
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