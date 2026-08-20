Former Ukrainian national team gymnast Kovtun wins 2026 European Championship gold for Croatia

Photo: instagram.com/irinandk

Former Ukrainian national team gymnast Illia Kovtun, who changed his sporting nationality, became the 2026 European all-around champion, winning gold for Croatia, UNN reports, citing Inside Gymnastics.

Details

"Illia Kovtun of Croatia wins gold in the all-around at the European Championships," the statement reads.

According to reports, he scored 82.833.

Arsenii Dukhno finished second, while Daniel Marinov took third.

Changed citizenship: Ukrainian gymnast and Olympic medalist Illia Kovtun will compete for Croatia