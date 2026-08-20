Former Ukrainian national team gymnast Kovtun wins 2026 European Championship gold for Croatia
Kyiv • UNN
Former Ukrainian national team gymnast Illia Kovtun became the 2026 European all-around champion. He scored 82.833 points while competing for Croatia.
Photo: instagram.com/irinandk
Former Ukrainian national team gymnast Illia Kovtun, who changed his sporting nationality, became the 2026 European all-around champion, winning gold for Croatia, UNN reports, citing Inside Gymnastics.
Details
"Illia Kovtun of Croatia wins gold in the all-around at the European Championships," the statement reads.
According to reports, he scored 82.833.
Arsenii Dukhno finished second, while Daniel Marinov took third.
Changed citizenship: Ukrainian gymnast and Olympic medalist Illia Kovtun will compete for Croatia11.07.25, 22:51 • 5375 views