Former Prosecutor General's Office official acquitted of corruption charges

The former head of one of the departments of the Logistics Department of the Prosecutor General's Office was found not guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code due to the absence of a criminal offense in his actions. This was reported by the SAPO, UNN reports.

The HACCU panel of judges has found the former head of one of the departments of the Logistics Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine not guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine due to the absence of criminal elements in his actions - the SAPO said in a statement.

It is clarified that after reviewing the full text of the court decision, the SAPO will decide whether to appeal the verdict.

Recall

As UNN wrote, it is Apollinarius Nagalevsky. Earlier it was reported that during the pre-trial investigation it was established that in 2015 he ensured the conclusion and payment of business contracts between the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine and private companies for repair work in the premises of the prosecutor's office.

It was established that there was no need for such work and that such work was not actually performed. However, the official ensured that UAH 1.8 million was transferred to the repair companies in accordance with the contracts.