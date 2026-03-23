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Former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin has died in France. He was the author of the 35-hour work week.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2034 views

In France, the former head of the socialists and initiator of the 35-hour work week died at the age of 88. The politician passed away after a long career and important reforms.

Former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin has died in France. He was the author of the 35-hour work week.

One of the country's prominent politicians, former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin, has died in France. His heart stopped beating at the age of 88, his family confirmed today, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

The publication notes that Jospin led the Socialist Party for many years and served as Prime Minister from 1997 to 2002. After his defeat in the 2002 presidential elections, he retired from politics. In the first round, he was unexpectedly overtaken by the far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen.

During his time in office, Jospin implemented many reforms. French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X that Jospin was one of the significant figures in French politics, noting his dedication to principles, courage, and pursuit of progress.

The head of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, called him a source of inspiration and an example of sincerity. Marine Le Pen, a representative of the right-wing populist camp, noted that Jospin was a political opponent, but at the same time a consistent and principled figure among the left.

Emmanuel Grégoire became the new mayor of Paris22.03.26, 23:15 • 6468 views

Jospin's main reforms

Jospin grew up in Paris and graduated from the National School of Administration (ENA). His political mentor was François Mitterrand. After Mitterrand's election as president in 1981, Jospin headed the Socialist Party and then served as Minister of Education.

In 1997, after early elections initiated by President Jacques Chirac, left-wing forces won, and Jospin became Prime Minister in a cohabitation government. During his tenure, key social reforms were implemented: the 35-hour work week was introduced, a universal health insurance system was created, and the civil solidarity pact (Pacs) was established. Subsidized employment contracts were also used to facilitate young people's entry into the labor market.

In 2002, Jospin was defeated in the presidential elections and stated that he was taking responsibility for the outcome and leaving the political arena. He later supported Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, as well as Emmanuel Macron.

Antonina Tumanova

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