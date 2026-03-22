Emmanuel Grégoire became the new mayor of Paris

Photo: AP

Socialist candidate Emmanuel Gregoire won the Paris mayoral election, succeeding Anne Hidalgo. His victory was confirmed by preliminary results of the second round of municipal elections. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Gregoire significantly outpaced his main rival, conservative Rachida Dati, who has already conceded defeat.

The elections became an important test for France's political forces ahead of the 2027 presidential campaign. Overall, traditional left and right-wing parties strengthened their positions in major cities.

Tonight, the victory of a certain vision of Paris: a vibrant Paris, a progressive Paris - Gregoire said after the results were announced.

Far-right wins in Nice

Despite the socialists' success in Paris, the far-right achieved a resounding victory in Nice. At the same time, their candidates lost in a number of other major cities, including Marseille.

Voter turnout was just over 48%, which is higher than during the pandemic elections of 2020, but lower than the 2014 level.

France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace