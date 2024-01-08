Former player of the national team of Ukraine Shershun died

Famous footballer, former player of the national team Bohdan Shershun died at the age of 43. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the football club Dynamo Kyiv.

Sad news has shaken the football world today. The famous footballer, former player of the Ukrainian national team Bohdan Shershun died at the age of 43 - the club said in a statement.

Details

As noted, Shershun was a pupil of Dnipro football, playing in the Ukrainian championships for Dnipro, Arsenal, Kryvbas, and Volyn. After his football career, Bohdan worked as a television expert.

