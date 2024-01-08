"He did not accept Moscow's ausweis until his last breath": KUN member Leonid Terletsky died in Crimea

A member of the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists (CUN), an active participant in the Ukrainian struggle against pro-Russian political forces on the peninsula, died in occupied Crimea at the age of 71. This was reported by the leader of the Crimean organization of the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists Vasyl Ovcharuk on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Leonid Terletsky. Unfortunately. The heart of a Ukrainian strong in spirit and body has stopped beating. He has been an active participant in the Ukrainian revival since the early 90s in the Crimea. When it came to the question of party structuring, he chose the KUN. He was elected chairman of the Kyiv district organization of the KUN in Simferopol. He always fulfilled the tasks assigned to him. He did not lose heart. He demanded radical actions against the enemies of Ukraine. Participant in the Orange Revolution, the Revolution of Dignity. Participant in the resistance to Moscow's occupation of Crimea. He was active in the underground in Simferopol. He did not accept Moscow's ausweis until his last breath. He was a loyal son of Ukraine! May you rest in peace, Leonid! We mourn, - the statement said.

For reference

Leonid Terletsky is a Ukrainian who has lived under occupation for almost ten years and has not taken a Russian passport. He repeatedly publicly manifested his Ukrainian identity in front of his enemies. According to his associates, he always celebrated all Ukrainian holidays, especially the Independence Day of Ukraine, and always laid flowers at the monument to Taras Shevchenko in Simferopol.

The occupiers detained him, imposed administrative requirements, and tried him, but this did not break him. He always wore an embroidered shirt and went out into the city during the occupation.

