Former officials of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were convicted of embezzling 98 million hryvnias: details

The panel of judges of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (VAKS) announced a guilty verdict against 4 former officials of the branch "Center for Transport Service "Liski" PJSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

They are accused of abusing their official position and embezzling funds from PJSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" in the amount of 98.2 million hryvnias. Formally, the funds were оформлені by documenting commodity-free transactions for the purchase of fuel oil and diesel fuel from Skela Tertsioum LLC.

But, as the investigation revealed, in fact, these materials were not supplied either to the ferries, for the needs of which fuel supply contracts were concluded, or to the leased tanks.

The court found the defendants guilty of committing crimes under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or possession of it by abuse of office);

Part 2 of Art. 28 (committing a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy);

Part 1 of Art. 366 (official forgery).

They were sentenced to 8 and 9 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold senior positions in enterprises, institutions and organizations, regardless of the form of ownership, for a term of three years, with confiscation of property. At the same time, the court released the persons from serving the sentence under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The preventive measure for two defendants was changed to detention until the verdict comes into force. Two other defendants were sentenced to 24-hour house arrest.

