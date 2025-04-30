Former officials of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were convicted of embezzling 98 million hryvnias: details

$41.560.18
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
06:47 AM • 11068 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM • 118357 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM • 126399 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 92567 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 119890 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 103368 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 86578 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 76894 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166424 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165074 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 19551 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 37840 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 26997 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 19017 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 18850 views
Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 18276 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 84239 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM • 118415 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166452 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165097 views
Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 2796 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 67811 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 84693 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 81608 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 187155 views
Former officials of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were convicted of embezzling 98 million hryvnias: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4616 views

The HACC sentenced 4 former officials of "Ukrzaliznytsia" for abuse of office and embezzlement of UAH 98.2 million. They were found guilty of seizing funds through non-commodity transactions with fuel oil.

Former officials of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were convicted of embezzling 98 million hryvnias: details

The panel of judges of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (VAKS) announced a guilty verdict against 4 former officials of the branch "Center for Transport Service "Liski" PJSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

They are accused of abusing their official position and embezzling funds from PJSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" in the amount of 98.2 million hryvnias. Formally, the funds were оформлені by documenting commodity-free transactions for the purchase of fuel oil and diesel fuel from Skela Tertsioum LLC.

But, as the investigation revealed, in fact, these materials were not supplied either to the ferries, for the needs of which fuel supply contracts were concluded, or to the leased tanks.

The court found the defendants guilty of committing crimes under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or possession of it by abuse of office);
    • Part 2 of Art. 28 (committing a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy);
      • Part 1 of Art. 366 (official forgery).

        They were sentenced to 8 and 9 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold senior positions in enterprises, institutions and organizations, regardless of the form of ownership, for a term of three years, with confiscation of property. At the same time, the court released the persons from serving the sentence under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

        The preventive measure for two defendants was changed to detention until the verdict comes into force. Two other defendants were sentenced to 24-hour house arrest.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
        Ukrainian Railways
        Ukraine
