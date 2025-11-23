Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in Cyprus

Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

In the Cypriot city of Larnaca, on the evening of November 20, unknown individuals attempted to abduct a man by dragging him into a van. The person targeted for abduction is reportedly former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, Volodymyr Demchyshyn, according to UNN, citing Cyprus Times.

Details

The 51-year-old former official has been on an international wanted list since 2022 in connection with a case involving the supply of coal from the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine in 2014-2015 and aiding pro-Russian terrorist organizations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to Cyprus Times, that evening Demchyshyn was at home with two people – a 36-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man. They noticed a suspicious car parked near the house.

They went out to check what kind of car it was – at that moment, three unknown individuals attacked them. Their faces were covered with surgical masks.

The attackers met resistance and left the scene, abandoning the car. Later, the investigation established that the license plates on the car belonged to another vehicle. Weapons were found inside the vehicle.

Additionally

Volodymyr Demchyshyn served as Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine from December 2, 2014, to April 14, 2016.

