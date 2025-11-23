Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in Cyprus

$42.150.00
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 31329 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 58753 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 44424 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 27435 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 26297 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 21683 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 23290 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 28402 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 43796 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
Russia takes Ukrainian schoolchildren to Sakhalin for assimilation - CNSNovember 23, 12:10 AM • 23912 views
Trump's peace plan is bad for Ukraine, Europe, and the US - The EconomistNovember 23, 12:44 AM • 16171 views
"It's not just about Ukraine's security": NB8 countries declare unwavering support for Kyiv amid Russian aggressionNovember 23, 03:14 AM • 6250 views
Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight woundedVideo05:10 AM • 10496 views
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideo05:53 AM • 37980 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5980 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 85158 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 63538 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 69126 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 75794 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 21937 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 31283 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 34137 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 85158 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 53341 views
Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in Cyprus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4600 views

In Larnaca, unknown individuals attempted to kidnap Volodymyr Demchyshyn, former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine. The attackers assaulted him and two other people, but met resistance and fled, leaving a car with weapons behind.

Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in Cyprus
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

In the Cypriot city of Larnaca, on the evening of November 20, unknown individuals attempted to abduct a man by dragging him into a van. The person targeted for abduction is reportedly former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, Volodymyr Demchyshyn, according to UNN, citing Cyprus Times.

Details

The 51-year-old former official has been on an international wanted list since 2022 in connection with a case involving the supply of coal from the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine in 2014-2015 and aiding pro-Russian terrorist organizations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to Cyprus Times, that evening Demchyshyn was at home with two people – a 36-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man. They noticed a suspicious car parked near the house.

They went out to check what kind of car it was – at that moment, three unknown individuals attacked them. Their faces were covered with surgical masks.

The attackers met resistance and left the scene, abandoning the car. Later, the investigation established that the license plates on the car belonged to another vehicle. Weapons were found inside the vehicle.

Additionally

Volodymyr Demchyshyn served as Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine from December 2, 2014, to April 14, 2016.

Situation around Naftogaz: NABU denied the company's statement about the absence of searches at Naftogaz's security director19.11.25, 14:28 • 2962 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Energy
Ukraine