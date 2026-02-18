$43.260.09
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 9318 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 19557 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 15507 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 24904 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 20415 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 16720 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 21099 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 24170 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17436 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18374 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Former leader of the "DPR" Gubarev accused of discrediting the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Gubarev himself stated that he does not yet know who reported him, but assumes it could have been Apti Alaudinov, commander of the "Akhmat" special forces unit.

Former leader of the "DPR" Gubarev accused of discrediting the Russian army

A protocol on discrediting the Russian army has been drawn up against Pavlo Gubarev, the former "people's governor" of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and one of the founders of the "DPR". This is stated on the website of the Moscow City Court, UNN reports.

Details 

The court's website indicates that a protocol on discrediting the Russian army was drawn up against Gubarev. An administrative case under Part 1 of Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses was registered in the Tagansky District Court of Moscow on February 18. The article provides for a fine of up to 50,000 rubles. 

Gubarev himself stated that he does not yet know who wrote the denunciation against him, but he assumes that it could have been the commander of the "Akhmat" special unit, Apti Alaudinov. 

Recall 

In 2023, in Russia, near the Meshchansky Court, where Igor "Strelkov" Girkin was arrested, Pavlo Gubarev, the former "people's governor" and employee of the "DPR Ministry of Defense", was detained.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine