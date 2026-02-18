Former leader of the "DPR" Gubarev accused of discrediting the Russian army

A protocol on discrediting the Russian army has been drawn up against Pavlo Gubarev, the former "people's governor" of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and one of the founders of the "DPR". This is stated on the website of the Moscow City Court, UNN reports.

Details

The court's website indicates that a protocol on discrediting the Russian army was drawn up against Gubarev. An administrative case under Part 1 of Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses was registered in the Tagansky District Court of Moscow on February 18. The article provides for a fine of up to 50,000 rubles.

Gubarev himself stated that he does not yet know who wrote the denunciation against him, but he assumes that it could have been the commander of the "Akhmat" special unit, Apti Alaudinov.

Recall

In 2023, in Russia, near the Meshchansky Court, where Igor "Strelkov" Girkin was arrested, Pavlo Gubarev, the former "people's governor" and employee of the "DPR Ministry of Defense", was detained.