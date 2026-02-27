Former head of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control received a notice of suspicion - SAPO

SAP and NABU reported suspicion to the former head of the State Medical Service, SAP reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives reported suspicion of declaring false information to the former Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported SAP.

Details

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, according to SAP, it was established that "the civil servant did not include information about a residential building in the Kyiv region in his annual declarations for 2022-2024." Despite the fact that the property is registered to close relatives, the civil servant and his wife actually used it, so information about it must be reflected in the declarations, SAP indicated.

"It should be noted that at the beginning of 2026, the official was dismissed from his post," SAP reported.

Addition

The government by order of January 7, 2026, dismissed Roman Isaenko from the post of head of the State Service for Medicines and Drug Control.