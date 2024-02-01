ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Foreign investments are leaving Chinese stock markets at their strongest since 2014 - media

Foreign investments are leaving Chinese stock markets at their strongest since 2014 - media

Kyiv

Foreign investors have been selling Chinese stocks for six months in a row, the "strongest" and "longest" trend since 2014. In January alone, investors sold $2 billion worth of net shares in mainland China.

In January, foreign investors sold $2 billion worth of net shares in mainland China. Nikkei Asia writes about this with reference to the Wind data provider, UNN reports.

Details

According to Wind, January also marked the sixth consecutive monthly outflow since August 2023. This trend is considered to be the "strongest" and "longest" since the opening of the Stock Connect trade link between Hong Kong and the mainland in 2014.

In January, Beijing took measures to support the market. In particular, the Chinese central bank reduced the bank reserve ratio to increase liquidity. Over the weekend, China's securities regulator announced that it was suspending short-selling of shares through exchanges, a rare public move as such instructions are usually given verbally to securities companies by the authorities. This week, the authorities further eased the conditions for buying real estate in Shanghai.

China has purchased a near-record $40 billion worth of chip equipment to circumvent US restrictions22.01.24, 16:02 • 55946 views

The publication quotes Hong Kong-based equity strategy manager Wenchang Ma, who notes very weak foreign sentiment towards China. According to her, geopolitical risks could cause market volatility in addition to the operational momentum of companies on the ground, which could lead to "downside risks" to the market consensus for Chinese companies' earnings growth of 15% in 2024.

Context

China and Hong Kong are currently the worst and third worst performers in Asia in dollar terms, with losses of 10.9% and 9.8%, respectively, Goldman Sachs reported on Wednesday. The South Korean market ranks second.

China says Trump may leave Taiwan if he wins US election31.01.24, 11:10 • 19483 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World
beijingBeijing
aziiaAsia
hong-kongHong Kong
chinaChina

