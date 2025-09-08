Forecasters predict scattered rains and thunderstorms: weather forecast for September 8

$41.350.00
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 14163 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 30571 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 41718 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 59647 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 72074 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 104662 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 87807 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 53336 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57552 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
"Blood Moon" over Ukraine: a unique natural phenomenon observed in various regionsPhotoVideoSeptember 7, 05:28 PM • 5468 views
"Responsibility is inevitable": Moscow decorated with postcards in honor of the Day of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of DefensePhotoSeptember 7, 07:26 PM • 5090 views
More than 200 people sought help in Kyiv after the Russian attack on September 7September 7, 08:34 PM • 4374 views
Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhoto09:49 PM • 7850 views
Dozens of Americans died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression11:20 PM • 4212 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 104673 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 87818 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 82253 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 61186 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 82731 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 16387 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 22144 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 54547 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 110214 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 51453 views
Forecasters predict scattered rains and thunderstorms: weather forecast for September 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On September 8, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness, with short-term rains in places. Daytime air temperature will be 21-26°, in the south up to 29°.

On Monday, September 8, forecasters in Ukraine predict variable cloudiness, as well as occasional short-term rains. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, during the day, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible, except for most western, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. The air temperature during the day will be 21-26°, in the south of the country - up to 29°.

In Kyiv and the region, a small short-term rain is expected in places during the day. The air temperature will be from 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv