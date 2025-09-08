Forecasters predict scattered rains and thunderstorms: weather forecast for September 8

On Monday, September 8, forecasters in Ukraine predict variable cloudiness, as well as occasional short-term rains. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, during the day, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible, except for most western, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. The air temperature during the day will be 21-26°, in the south of the country - up to 29°.

In Kyiv and the region, a small short-term rain is expected in places during the day. The air temperature will be from 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions