For the first time in Ukraine, Ternopil doctors removed a malignant heart tumor by autotransplantation: the operation was performed on a military man

In Ternopil region, doctors have completely removed a soldier's malignant heart tumor using an autotransplantation method, which was used in Ukraine for the first time. It is noted that this operation lasted about 13 hours. The success of doctors was reported in the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

The OVA said that doctors had to take the heart out of the patient's chest to completely remove the malignancy. It was a sarcoma of the posterior wall of the left atrium. While the doctors were removing the tumor, the patient's life was kept alive by a heart-lung machine.

The patient who agreed to this extremely complicated surgery was a 45-year-old military man. He was wounded at the front and underwent a high level leg amputation. Doctors diagnosed him with severe mitral insufficiency.

The soldier was sent to our department for a routine surgery. ... During the diagnosis, we saw a certain mass, which we thought was thrombotic, in the left atrium. When they started the operation, they found a tumor. They took a histology and decided not to continue with the planned surgery, because we needed to prepare for such a large-scale intervention. ," said cardiac surgeon Volodymyr Moroz.

Before performing the surgery, the doctors studied the literature, watched videos and researched the information available on this pathology in foreign sources. At the same time, they were preparing the patient for surgery.

The surgery was performed in two stages. We took the heart out of the patient's chest, removed the parts of the tumor that remained in the chest, formed a new posterior wall of the left atrium from the bovine pericardium, and sutured all the pulmonary veins into it. The second stage is the work with the heart. The sarcoma affected the mitral valve of the heart and part of the left atrium, which were affected by sarcoma, so we removed them. After that, we restored the geometry of the left atrium also with the help of bovine pericardium and installed a new mitral valve. - Volodymyr Moroz shared the details of the operation...

The doctor also said that the postoperative period was difficult. The team at the facility did everything possible and impossible to help the patient.

Currently, the condition of the soldier who was operated on is satisfactory. He is in Kyiv with his family, where he is undergoing rehabilitation and special treatment.

