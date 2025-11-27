For the first time in 72 years, Liverpool lost three matches by a large margin: Jones called it "unacceptable"

$42.300.10
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?November 27, 12:04 AM • 8486 views
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigationNovember 27, 01:14 AM • 19358 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 19542 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 12671 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 19642 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 1500 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 32063 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 65761 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 36518 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 4348 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 40018 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 74114 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 90292 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 90014 views
For the first time in 72 years, Liverpool lost three matches by a large margin: Jones called it "unacceptable"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones criticized the team's performance after a 1-4 defeat to PSV, while coach Arne Slot assured him of management's support. This is the third consecutive defeat by a three-goal margin, which has happened for the first time in 72 years for the club.

For the first time in 72 years, Liverpool lost three matches by a large margin: Jones called it "unacceptable"
Photo: pixabay

After the ninth defeat in 12 matches, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones sharply criticized the team's performance, while head coach Arne Slot assures that he retains the support of the management despite a critical series of results. This is reported by UNN with reference to ESPN.

Details

The 1:4 defeat to PSV in the Champions League was another blow for Liverpool. This is the third consecutive defeat by a margin of three or more goals – something that has happened to the club for the first time in 72 years. Earlier, the team lost to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Curtis Jones admitted that he cannot explain the decline: "I don't have the answers. Honestly, I don't have them. It's just unacceptable."

According to him, the team is going through a deep crisis: "I stopped being angry inside. I'm at the stage now where I just can't express myself."

Players left the field without comment, even captain Virgil van Dijk avoided journalists after the unsuccessful match, where he made a mistake that led to a penalty. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal for Liverpool, but in the second half, the team conceded three more goals.

Despite criticism and fan dissatisfaction, head coach Arne Slot stated that he feels confident.

I feel safe, I'm fine. I have a lot of support from above

- he said after the match.

The upcoming matches against West Ham and Sunderland could be key. Slot admitted that the team needs to fix the situation immediately: "I am satisfied with my position. This is not the first time I have been in a difficult situation, but it is time to change everything."

He also defended his players: "I don't think now is the time to emphasize individual mistakes."

Recall

Football club Liverpool confirmed the death of its winger Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva as a result of a car accident in Spain. The accident occurred due to a punctured Lamborghini tire, which led to a fire.

Alla Kiosak

SportsNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Spain