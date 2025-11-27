For the first time in 72 years, Liverpool lost three matches by a large margin: Jones called it "unacceptable"

Photo: pixabay

After the ninth defeat in 12 matches, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones sharply criticized the team's performance, while head coach Arne Slot assures that he retains the support of the management despite a critical series of results. This is reported by UNN with reference to ESPN.

The 1:4 defeat to PSV in the Champions League was another blow for Liverpool. This is the third consecutive defeat by a margin of three or more goals – something that has happened to the club for the first time in 72 years. Earlier, the team lost to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Curtis Jones admitted that he cannot explain the decline: "I don't have the answers. Honestly, I don't have them. It's just unacceptable."

According to him, the team is going through a deep crisis: "I stopped being angry inside. I'm at the stage now where I just can't express myself."

Players left the field without comment, even captain Virgil van Dijk avoided journalists after the unsuccessful match, where he made a mistake that led to a penalty. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal for Liverpool, but in the second half, the team conceded three more goals.

Despite criticism and fan dissatisfaction, head coach Arne Slot stated that he feels confident.

I feel safe, I'm fine. I have a lot of support from above - he said after the match.

The upcoming matches against West Ham and Sunderland could be key. Slot admitted that the team needs to fix the situation immediately: "I am satisfied with my position. This is not the first time I have been in a difficult situation, but it is time to change everything."

He also defended his players: "I don't think now is the time to emphasize individual mistakes."

