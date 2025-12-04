$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
For drones, demining, and more: Parliament expanded tax benefits and customs duty exemptions for defense needs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1794 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft laws No. 14169 and No. 14170, which expand tax benefits for the import of defense-related goods and simplify customs procedures. This applies to components for drones, demining vehicles, and other products for the modernization and repair of weapons.

For drones, demining, and more: Parliament expanded tax benefits and customs duty exemptions for defense needs

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft laws on expanding tax benefits for defense needs (No. 14169) and simplifying customs procedures for importing goods for defense (No. 14170), the parliament reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The first document aims to expand tax benefits for the import of defense goods. This includes components for drones, mechanized demining machines, technical reconnaissance countermeasures, and other products necessary for the modernization and repair of weapons.

It also proposes to exempt from VAT the import of modern combat simulators for training centers and firing ranges, which will improve the quality of military personnel training in safe and maximally realistic conditions.

The second document expands the list of cases where manufacturers may not pay import duty. This also applies to components for drones, demining machines, technical reconnaissance countermeasures, and other equipment that is manufactured, repaired, or modernized for the army.

The second draft law also defines the procedure for actions if imported goods are destroyed, damaged, lost during testing, or deemed unsuitable. In such situations, enterprises will not receive additional charges and will be able to officially confirm the reasons for the loss.

Separately, the possibility of changing the purpose of goods or refusing to use them has been regulated - with payment of duty or re-export without penalties.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada