For drones, demining, and more: Parliament expanded tax benefits and customs duty exemptions for defense needs

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft laws on expanding tax benefits for defense needs (No. 14169) and simplifying customs procedures for importing goods for defense (No. 14170), the parliament reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The first document aims to expand tax benefits for the import of defense goods. This includes components for drones, mechanized demining machines, technical reconnaissance countermeasures, and other products necessary for the modernization and repair of weapons.

It also proposes to exempt from VAT the import of modern combat simulators for training centers and firing ranges, which will improve the quality of military personnel training in safe and maximally realistic conditions.

The second document expands the list of cases where manufacturers may not pay import duty. This also applies to components for drones, demining machines, technical reconnaissance countermeasures, and other equipment that is manufactured, repaired, or modernized for the army.

The second draft law also defines the procedure for actions if imported goods are destroyed, damaged, lost during testing, or deemed unsuitable. In such situations, enterprises will not receive additional charges and will be able to officially confirm the reasons for the loss.

Separately, the possibility of changing the purpose of goods or refusing to use them has been regulated - with payment of duty or re-export without penalties.