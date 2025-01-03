Five wounded in Donetsk region: 2-year-old child among those injured in shelling

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 67416 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152965 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130328 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137738 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135918 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174584 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111299 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166743 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104571 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113988 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134105 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133257 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 56953 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102719 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104926 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166743 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194369 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183496 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133257 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134105 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143911 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135471 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152575 views
Five wounded in Donetsk region: 2-year-old child among those injured in shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22361 views

Five people, including a 2-year-old boy, were wounded in the north of Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. In Sloviansk, 14 private houses were damaged, and a 70-year-old woman was wounded in Siversk.

Five people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the north of Donetsk region. Among them is a child. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

Four people were injured in Sloviansk, including a 2-year-old boy. All of the wounded were hospitalized, and the child's mother's condition is assessed as serious. The attack damaged 14 private houses.

A 70-year-old woman was wounded in Siversk. The victim was taken to a hospital in Sloviansk.

Russians continue shelling civilians. Local authorities are calling on residents to evacuate.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region at night , and a civilian was killed by a drone strike in Chasovyi Yar. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
donetskDonetsk

