Five wounded in Donetsk region: 2-year-old child among those injured in shelling

Five people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the north of Donetsk region. Among them is a child. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

Four people were injured in Sloviansk, including a 2-year-old boy. All of the wounded were hospitalized, and the child's mother's condition is assessed as serious. The attack damaged 14 private houses.

A 70-year-old woman was wounded in Siversk. The victim was taken to a hospital in Sloviansk.

Russians continue shelling civilians. Local authorities are calling on residents to evacuate.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region at night , and a civilian was killed by a drone strike in Chasovyi Yar.