First satellite photos of Borysoglebsk airfield attacked by Ukrainian UAVs at night appear

Satellite images of the Russian military airfield Borisloglebsk show that there were several fires at the airfield, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones at night. This was reported by “Radio Liberty”, UNN and.

Details

The publication published the first satellite images of the air base taken after the strike on the morning of October 3. They show several new traces of fire in the runway area, but the buildings appear to be intact.

Recall

On the night of October 3, drones of the SBU, as well as the SSO and other defense forces, attacked warehouses with CABs, parking lots for SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft, and aviation fuel storage facilities at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia.