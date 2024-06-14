Firefighters are still battling a fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv region after a Russian attack

Today, June 14, firefighting continues at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region, caused by a Russian attack on June 12, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

"In the Kyiv region, firefighting continues at an industrial enterprise that arose as a result of Russia's armed aggression," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

As indicated, 221 personnel, 76 pieces of equipment and five fire trains are working at the scene.

Recall

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said that firefighting units from Kyiv region, Kyiv city, Ukrzaliznytsia and Boryspil state enterprise were involved in the firethat started as a result of the morning attack by Russian Federation on June 12.